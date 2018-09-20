Long Prairie man Dies After ATV Overturns

LONG PRAIRIE -- A Long Prairie man is dead after the ATV he was using overturned while attempting to herd cattle.

The Todd County Sheriff's Office says around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, they were called to a report of an incident at 21438 County Road 36 in Long Prairie. Fifty-four-year-old Glenn Middendorf had been trying to herd a cow from the pasture on a farm. During the herding attempt, the ATV overturned.

Middendorf was brought to Long Prairie Hospital, where he died from his injuries.