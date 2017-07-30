Long Drive-In: No Time-Machine Needed to Experience the 50’s [VIDEO]

LONG PRAIRIE -- You don't need a time-machine to visit 1956, just head up to the next stop on our Hometown Tourist Series: The Long Drive-In in Long Prairie.

Owners Dan and Michelle Claseman have run it for five years, after buying it from Michelle's mother.

Dan says their number one goal is keeping the retro feel.

"The biggest thing that we're trying to capture out here is everything original, so when you drive back here it's like you're driving back into 1956."

Michelle says, she'd like to do even more for the retro theme.

"I'd like to see it even more retro, with retro advertising and the marquee painted and treated as it should be for it's age."

Dan adds that one aspect of the drive-in experience is an amazing one nowadays.

"The beauty of all of it is that, they come in here [the drive-in] and all of the gadgets get put away."

The drive-in even has camping for any tourists, or if you'd just like to take in the 50's experience and not have to worry about a late night drive home.

The drive-in suffered damage in a recent storm to it's projection screen and a GoFund Me page has been set up.

Michelle shared a statement in response to the community's support, thanking all who have reached out offering help or donations.

"There are no words to describe how much the community's support through this has meant to our family. It means the world to us to know that the business we are running is important and appreciated by the community we serve."

Michelle's family, the Meier's have owned or operated the drive-in since 1985.