Lois Long, 87, Sauk Rapids

September 17, 1930 - June 1, 2018

Lois was born on September 17, 1930 in St. Cloud to Lloyd “Bum” and Laura (Bailey) Bown. She attended and graduated from Sauk Rapids High School and attended business college in St. Cloud. She worked at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for 30 years. Lois found her job very meaningful and rewarding and she loved working with patients. She retired in December of 1989. After retirement, Lois enjoyed bus trips to the casino, she was a voracious reader and stayed on top of current events. As a single mother, her pride and joy were her two children and she enjoyed taking them on travel adventures. Lois loved living on what she called “Her River”. She loved all animals, especially her cats and wolves, and in later years, she enjoyed spending time with her cat, Sheba, and was never without her Dr. Pepper and Bugles. Lois will be remembered for her sense of humor, her quick wit, and for being thoughtful, kind, wise with her advice and very strong.