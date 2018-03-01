Local Wrestlers Take to the Mats For Shot At State Title

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wrestlers from across the state will hit the mats Thursday and Friday for the State Wrestling Tournament in Minneapolis.

The team matches begin Thursday while the Individual matches will start Friday.

The 5th seeded Foley Falcons will face the 4th seed Perham Yellow Jackets in the team match starting at 11:00 a.m.

As for the Individuals, there are several local athletes representing central Minnesota:

Royalton - Class A

120- Jacob Leibold

160- Jackson Held

170- Lyle Zimmerman

182- Marshall Meehl

220- Jason Kasella- Took 3 rd at state last year

Saylor Schmidt (Photo: Shannon Schmidt)

Foley - Class AA

113- Nate Garceau- Took 6 th at state last year

126- Cameron Kowitz

138- John Dierkes

145- Mitch Rothfork

170- Justin Henry

195- Saylor Schmidt- Has been the state Runner- up the last 2 years

HWT- Mitch Trigg- Mitch is the returning state champion

Pierz - Class AA

120- Jake Andres- Making his 4 th trip to the state tournament

145- Brandon Tomala

220- Carson Huls

Albany - Class AA

182- Gabe Zierden- Took 6 th at state last year

St. Cloud Apollo - Class AA

160- Brett Kirchner

Becker - Class AA

120- Lukas Paulson

St. Cloud Tech - Class AAA

126- Alex Kern

145- Dallas Hooper

160- Austin Brenner- Making his 5 th state tournament appearance. Has placed in the Top 5 at state every year

170- Graham Nistler

220- Isaiah Green

Sartell - Class AAA

120- Jackson Penk

126- Nick Pelach

220- Cole Fibranz- Returning State Champion

Sauk Rapids- Rice - Class AAA

113- Jared Spohn

Townsquare Media Wrestling Reporter Rob Mehrwerth helped contribute to this story!