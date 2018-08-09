Local Workforce Training Center Awarded $250,000 Grant

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud workforce training center was awarded a grant to help provide more opportunities for job seekers.

Career Solutions was awarded $250,000 from the Department of Employment and Economic Development to help fund programs and services designed to provide workforce development and training opportunities to adults in Minnesota experiencing barriers to employment.

The programs provide increased career awareness, education and skill-training programs, and connect job seekers to high growth, high-demand industries.

Career Solutions Executive Director Tammy Biery says:

We are grateful for the opportunity to work with our local partners to positively impact the current workforce need for skilled workers.

Career Solutions provides services such as career guidance, job readiness training, industry-specific certifications, and work-base training opportunities.