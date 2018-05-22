Local Teams In Softball Playoffs Today
The high school softball playoffs continue for some and start for others today. In Section 6-AA Cathedral plays Annandale at 5pm in Waite Park while Royalton plays Pierz at 5pm in Waite Park. Cathedral downed Foley 15-3 yesterday in 5 innings to advance to this point.
Section 6-2-A
Cathedral vs. Annandale, 5pm @ Waite Park
Royalton vs. Pierz, 5pm @ Waite Park
Section 8-4-A
Tech at Brainerd, 5pm
Section 8-3-A
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Alexandria, 5pm
Fergus Falls at Sartell-St. Stephen, 5pm
Baseball
Brainerd at Rocori, 5pm (Hear the game on AM 1390-Granite City Sports)
Apollo at Alexandria, 6pm
Buffalo at Tech, 7pm
Sartell-St. Stephen at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7pm
Foley at Cathedral, 4:30pm