Local Schools to Benefit From $33-million in Mental Health Grants

ST. CLOUD -- Some tri-county schools will benefit from part of a large state grant of $33-million to mental health providers across Minnesota.

This is a part of the Department of Human Services' school-linked mental health programs. It helps identify mental health needs early, make services available to more children in need and improve outcomes for youth with a mental health issue.

The Central Minnesota Mental Health Center will get $1,012,581 over three years. They're subcontracting services through Lutheran Social Service, Catholic Charities and The Village Family Service Center. There are 19 schools in our area that will benefit from the latest grant.

District 742:

Apollo High School

Clearview Elementary

Discovery Elementary

Kennedy Elementary

Madison Elementary

North Junior High

South Junior High

Oak Hill Elementary

Talahi Elementary

Tech High School

Westwood Elementary

Area Learning Center

Sauk Rapids-Rice:

Sauk Rapids High School

Sauk Rapids Middle School

Pleasantview Elementary

Sartell-St. Stephen:

Oak Ridge Elementary

Pine Meadow Elementary

Sartell Middle School

Sartell High School

The state's first grant for this was awarded in 2006. It now helps schools in 83 of Minnesota's 87 counties. The previous grant -- which ended in June -- provided help for around 15,000 students across the state.