Local Schools to Benefit From $33-million in Mental Health Grants
ThinkStock
ST. CLOUD -- Some tri-county schools will benefit from part of a large state grant of $33-million to mental health providers across Minnesota.
This is a part of the Department of Human Services' school-linked mental health programs. It helps identify mental health needs early, make services available to more children in need and improve outcomes for youth with a mental health issue.
The Central Minnesota Mental Health Center will get $1,012,581 over three years. They're subcontracting services through Lutheran Social Service, Catholic Charities and The Village Family Service Center. There are 19 schools in our area that will benefit from the latest grant.
District 742:
- Apollo High School
- Clearview Elementary
- Discovery Elementary
- Kennedy Elementary
- Madison Elementary
- North Junior High
- South Junior High
- Oak Hill Elementary
- Talahi Elementary
- Tech High School
- Westwood Elementary
- Area Learning Center
Sauk Rapids-Rice:
- Sauk Rapids High School
- Sauk Rapids Middle School
- Pleasantview Elementary
Sartell-St. Stephen:
- Oak Ridge Elementary
- Pine Meadow Elementary
- Sartell Middle School
- Sartell High School
The state's first grant for this was awarded in 2006. It now helps schools in 83 of Minnesota's 87 counties. The previous grant -- which ended in June -- provided help for around 15,000 students across the state.