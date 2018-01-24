Local Schools Taking Note Of St. Paul School District Situation

SAUK RAPIDS -- Monday's snowstorm has many people across the state talking about what happened in the St. Paul School District. The storm left many students stranded at school until late in the evening, with little contact with parents until after the fact.

While the St. Cloud area didn't see a single snowflake, situations like the one in St. Paul is a good reminder for local school districts to prepare for anything.

Sauk Rapids-Rice Interim Superintendent Bruce Watkins says when talk of severe weather is in the forecast, each school district comes up with a coordinated plan.

"The three area superintendents are talking with each other at 4:30 a.m. during the day of the event. That is in connect with talking to the transportation departments for all three districts. Sometimes they've been on the roads checking out the situation or have other connections to help them."

Watkins says it's very hard to predict the weather and each situation is different. He adds while they do their best to plan ahead, sometimes an early out isn't the best option.

"There are districts that are reluctant to cancel in the middle of the day because they know they have a high number of homes where they would be sending a young child on a bus route home with no one to receive them or locked out of their house."