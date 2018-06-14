Local Musicians Share Business Tips
ST. CLOUD -- Aspiring local musicians can get some business advice this Sunday. A "Business Jam" will be held from 7:00 until 9:00 p.m. at the Pioneer Place Theater in downtown St. Cloud.
Three local musicians will take the stage and share the different aspects of the local music business, and how their own business was formed. Pete Johnson will reflect on all of the behind the scenes work with artists and bands including the recording studio he co-owns and operates. Carrie Schneider will discuss the influences that have inspired her to stage on stage. And Paul Spring has self-released three full-length folk/rock albums, and EP, and a collection of children's music.
The cost is $10 for adults and $25 for families.
The Business Jam is presented by the Independent Music Collaborative of Central Minnesota.