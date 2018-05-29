Local High School Seniors Graduating This Week
UNDATED -- Local high school seniors are putting on their caps and gowns this week, and moving on to their next chapters in life. Sauk Rapids-Rice, Sartell, ROCORI, St. Cloud Christian and District 742 all say goodbye and good luck to their senior classes.
Cathedral High School held their graduation ceremony last week.
Sauk Rapids-RiceTuesday at 6:30 p.m. - Halenbeck Hall
Sauk Rapids-Rice seniors will throw their caps in the air Tuesday night at Halenbeck Hall on the St. Cloud State campus. Doors open for the community at 6:30 p.m.
St. Cloud Christian HSThursday at 7:00 p.m. - Calvary Community Church
Cavalry Community Church in St. Cloud will play host to St. Cloud Christian's class of 2018. That ceremony starts around 7:00 p.m.
St. Cloud Tech High SchoolThursday at 7:30 p.m. - Halenbeck Hall
The 2018 Tigers will wave goodbye to Tech and their high school careers Thursday at Halenbeck Hall. That ceremony will start at 7:30 p.m.
Apollo High SchoolFriday at 7:30 p.m. - Halenbeck Hall
Apollo's grads will be lifting off to their next chapter the day after Tech's grads. Apollo's graduation ceremony kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Halenbeck Hall.
ROCORI High SchoolSaturday at 6:30 p.m. - High School Gym
ROCORI's Spartan class of 2018 charges into their next chapter Saturday night. Their ceremony will be at 6:30 p.m. in the high school's gym.
Sartell High SchoolSaturday at 7:30 p.m. - High School Gym
The 2018 Sabres will head into the future on Saturday night. Their ceremony runs from 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. in their main gym.