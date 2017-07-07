Local Couple Hopes to Spread Faith and Hope

SAUK RAPIDS -- A local couple is working to spread the word of God through music and testimony.

Hosting their 3rd "Tent Revival" Friday night, Warren Arnold and Sam Scales Arnold want to reach as many people as possible.

Warren Arnold says a single man stands out a lot when he thinks about the past revivals.

"Two years ago, we had a young man come to the lord from the message I was giving, he was baptized later on at the church, I get goosebumps thinking about it still."

Sam Arnold provides the music for the revivals, she says her inspiration comes from life experiences.

"People that are hurting, going through struggles and pain, divorce, mental abuse... it was birthed out of that because I've been through that [myself]."

The Arnolds say they don't care if they play in front of 1 or 100 people, as long as it reaches someone.

Saturday they plan to have music and message all day, from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. If you'd like to attend, they're in the parking lot of Coborns in Sauk Rapids.