Local Cops Help Spread Holiday Cheer to Children [GALLERY]

SARTELL -- The smiles on the faces of local police officers were just as wide as the kids they were helping Tuesday afternoon.

Members of the Sartell and Sauk Rapids police departments held their annual Shop with a Cop event at the Walmart in Sartell.

Adam Nelson is with the Sartell Police Department. He says it's an honor to share in the joy of giving with the kids.

I'm just one piece of the puzzle. It's great that Sartell and Bernicks are involved. This is something anyone can do.

Around 40 kids received a $50 gift card to go shopping with a police officer for gifts for members of their family or themselves.

Laurie Depa is with Walmart and says she loves to hear the stories behind what the kids decide to buy.

They don't go outrageous and buy big things, it's a little necklace for mom or sister gets a doll, they buy sensible things and kids are so happy.

Sartell Police Chief Jim Hughes says while they participate in a lot of community outreach programs, this event is one of their favorites.

The Shop with a Cop program is made possible from a grant from Walmart and donations from Bernicks.