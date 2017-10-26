Local Businesses Host Halloween Party For Special Needs Children

WAITE PARK - A group of local businesses gave children with special needs and their families an extra night to enjoy some Halloween themed fun.

Kids were given the chance to trick-or-treat in the Crossroads Mall Food Court, wear their favorite costume, and check out some first-responder vehicles.

Jamie Mortland is the Event Coordinator for Scheels in St. Cloud. She says they are hosting the event give a secure place for kids with special needs.

"It is a safe environment for kids with special needs to come out and play some games and trick-or-treat."

Mortland adds they just wanted a place to let kids be kids.

"Why not host the kids. it is one more reason for them to get out. Halloween is a kids thing so why not."