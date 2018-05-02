Local Boy Scout Leader: Program, Not Organization Changing Name

SARTELL -- A local Boy Scout leader says, despite what you may have heard, their organization is not changing their name. It is a program they offer within their organization that is changing names.

David Trehey is the Scout Executive for the Central Minnesota Council of the Boy Scouts of America in Sartell. He says it's their Boy Scout program for kids ages 10 through 17 will now be called Scouts: BSA.

He says his council has not accepted girls for any of their programs up to this point.

We're a council that chose not to be an early entry into serving the entire family. What that means is we can't have girls involved in the Cub Scout program until after June 1st. And, if any girls choose to participate in the Scout: BSA program that can't happen until February.

Trehey says their programs called Cub Scouts and Venturing are not changing their names.

All programs will continue to operate under the Boy Scouts of America name.