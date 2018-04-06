Local Athletes to Play in All Star Basketball Series

The All Star basketball series featuring the top boys basketball seniors in the state play tonight at St. Cloud State and tomorrow at Macalester College in St. Paul. Cathedral's Michael Schaefer and Mitchell Plombon, Tech's Brevyn Spann-Ford and Cody Landwehr from Sauk Rapids-Rice will each play along with Gopher basketball recruits Daniel Oturu from Cretin Derham Hall, Jarvis Omersa from Orono and Gabe Kalscheur from DelaSalle.

Dunk and 3-point contests will be a part of each day's events. A total of 4 All Star teams will play and each day will feature 2 games. Games tonight will start at 7pm and 8:45pm while tomorrow's games will start at 2pm and 3:45pm.