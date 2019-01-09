Local Artists Can Mingle in Downtown St. Cloud Thursday Night

ST. CLOUD -- If you consider yourself an artist and want to rub elbows with other like-minded folks, another "Artist Mingle Night" is coming up.

Cream City Tattoo owner Ryan Schepp says it's a chance for artists to talk, work together, and learn from each other.

My friend Heidi is a bookbinder, she does all sorts of stuff in the art community. With the tattoo artists at my shop, we do all different stuff, some of us are sketching and painting and have digital backgrounds. So you might get two or three people that want to learn how to draw on an iPad, well we can show them real quick.

Schepp says they usually get a small group of people at various levels of experience, and they never have a set agenda of what they're going to talk about.

The Artist Mingle Night Thursday night is at 6:00 p.m. at Cream City Tattoo in downtown St. Cloud.