Lloyd B. Davenport, 97, Princeton

June 23, 1921 - January 7, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, Zimmerman, for Lloyd B. Davenport, 97. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 7, 2019, at the Elim Home in Princeton, MN. The services will be officiated by Rev. Kevin Anderson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in St. Edward’s Cemetery, Princeton, following services.

Lloyd Barber Davenport was born on June 23, 1921, in Bogus Brook Township, MN, to John and Jeanette Davenport. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy in WWII from 1942 to 1946. Lloyd married Jean Bukoskey of Princeton, MN, on Treasure Island, California, in 1946. He worked for Carl G. Olson Inc. as a cement construction worker in his career, until his retirement in 1985. Lloyd and Jean raised their children in Edina then moved back to Princeton after their retirement. He walked strongly in his faith as a member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church and would serve his parish in prayer for and with people who needed support. After retirement, Lloyd would often be seen raking, mowing, and removing snow for those who could no longer do so for themselves.

Lloyd is survived by his wife of 72 years, Jean Davenport; sons, John (Sharon), Michael, David (Terie), Joseph (Jane), Phillip, and Daniel (Sally) Davenport; daughters, Jennifer (Art) Johnson, Mary (Craig) Polsfuss, and Teresa Davenport; 19 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Jeanette Davenport; son, Jody Davenport; daughter, Sandra Benedict; brothers, John, George, Glen, and Kenneth; sisters, Lucille, Audrey, Irene, Fern, Marjory, Muriel, Gail, and Amber.