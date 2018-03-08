Little Falls Woman Hurt in Crash Involving Semi

BROWERVILLE -- A Little Falls woman was hurt in a crash near Browerville Thursday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Highway 71 in Hartford Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 37-year-old Stacy Pedley was heading north on Hiway 71 when she took her eyes off of the road and rear-ended a semi that was breaking to make a left turn in a business.

Pedley was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.