Little Falls Woman Hospitalized in Two Vehicle Crash

LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls woman was taken to the hospital after a driver blew a stop sign and struck the car she was riding in.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says around 5:00 p.m. Thursday, they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash. According to authorities, 65-year-old David Marcyes of Seattle, Washington was heading west on 165th Street, when he didn't stop for the stop sign at Greyhound Road near Little Falls.

He hit a car driven by 66-year-old Jerrold Feia of Little Falls, who was heading north on Greyhound. Feia's passenger, 65-year-old Phyllis Feia was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

No one else was hurt.