CUSHING -- A teenager is hurt after rolling her vehicle Wednesday night.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 8:00 p.m. on 10th Avenue near Cushing.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says 16-year-old Kirsten Trutwin of Little Falls, was heading north on 10th Avenue when she lost control on a gravel road.

Her car ran off the road and rolled into a marshy area. She was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.