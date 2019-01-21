Little Falls Native Inspires with Free Food Pantry In Front Yard

Would something like this be allowed in Saint Cloud? Jamie Hendricks is making this work where she now lives on the north end of St. Paul.

FRONT YARD FOOD PANTRIES

Jamie Hendricks, a Native of Little Falls had an idea. Her inspiration? Little Free Libraries. She saw the Little Free Library cabinets going up around her town and started to think, "Why couldn't we do this with food?"

The idea isn't new to Jamie, as she knows that this is happening across the country, but she didn't discover that until her idea was underway.

By putting the idea into play, she is inspiring others locally to clone the idea.

IS THIS AN IDEA THAT WOULD WORK IN OUR AREA?

I know we are lucky to have charitable organizations that help out; but it seems it's really never enough. If you had the space and if the city would allow it; would you put a pantry in your front yard?

Let us know. Send me your thoughts to kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.