Little Falls Man Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash
FREEDHEM -- One man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Ripley Township.
The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Jewel Road and 233rd Street, just three miles north of Freedhem.
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says 16-year-old Simon Kroll of Royalton was heading west on 233rd Street, in his pickup, when he went through a stop sign and struck an SUV.
The driver of the SUV, 39-year-old Jason Pugh of Little Falls was heading north on Jewel Road when he was struck by Kroll.
Pugh was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries. Kroll was not hurt.