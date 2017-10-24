Little Falls Man Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash

FREEDHEM -- One man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Ripley Township.

The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Jewel Road and 233rd Street, just three miles north of Freedhem.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says 16-year-old Simon Kroll of Royalton was heading west on 233rd Street, in his pickup, when he went through a stop sign and struck an SUV.

The driver of the SUV, 39-year-old Jason Pugh of Little Falls was heading north on Jewel Road when he was struck by Kroll.