LITTLE FALLS -- A motorcycle crash in Morrison County sent one man to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 10 near Little Falls.

Sixty-nine-year-old Duane Meyer of Little Falls was going north when he lost control of the bike on a corner and went into the median.

Meyer was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries.