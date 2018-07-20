Little Falls Man Hospitalized After Rollover

LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls man was hospitalized and could be charged with drunk driving after a crash.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says around 8:30 p.m. Thursday they received a call about a car leaving the Wal-Mart parking lot at high speeds. Deputies found the vehicle on Hawthorne road, around four miles east of Little Falls.

Police say the driver, 48-year-old Jason Uebelacker was heading east on Hawthorne when he went off the road and rolled. He was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries. Authorities say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.