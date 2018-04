LASTRUP -- A Little Falls man was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday on Highway 27 near Lastrup.

Fifty-nine-year-old Dale Bollig was heading west when his vehicle went off the road into the ditch, due to a medical issue.

Bollig was taken to Little Falls Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.