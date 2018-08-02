Little Falls Man Faces Murder, Drug Charges in Overdose Death

ST. CLOUD -- A Little Falls man faces murder and drug charges after a woman died from an overdose.

St. Cloud Assistant Chief Jeff Oxton says authorities were called to the 100 Block of Highway 10 in St. Cloud just before 12:30 p.m. back on May 3rd.

Officers arrived to find the victim, 62-year-old Julie Vogelsang , sitting in a chair unresponsive. Medical personnel tried to revive her, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiners Office, where it was determined she died of a drug overdose, which included heroin.

Investigators later found evidence that the victim was given the drugs from her nephew, 28-year-old Matthew Vogelsang .

Vogelsang was found in Little Falls Tuesday and was arrested and taken to the Morrison County Jail for several outstanding warrants.

Oxton says a complaint warrant was used for Vogelsang out of Benton County Thursday for his involvement in the woman's death.

He will be taken to the Benton County Jail where he faces 3rd degree murder and 4th degree controlled substance charges.