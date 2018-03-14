Little Falls Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash

LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls man died in a crash Wednesday morning just north of Little Falls.

The incident happened just before 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of 213th Street and 175th Avenue, two miles east of Highway 371.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says a pickup driven by 24-year-old Nickolas Retka of Little Falls was heading south on 175th avenue at the same time 41-year-old Christian Seidl of Little Falls was heading east on 213th street in his car. The car and the pickup collided in the intersection.