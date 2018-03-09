Little Falls Man Dies in Crash While Checking Mail

LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls man died in a crash Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. at 120th Avenue in Pike Creek Township, just northwest of Little Falls.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says 47-year-old Scott Novak was driving down his driveway to check his mail when his van continued to head east out of the driveway, crossing 120th Avenue. Novak went into the ditch and hit a road sign. Deputies found Novak unconscious.

He was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital where he later died.