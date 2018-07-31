Little Falls Man Dies After Falling off Tractor

LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls man died after being run over by a tractor in Green Prairie Township Monday afternoon.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says around 3:30 p.m. they received a call that a man had been run over by a tractor at a home off Ginger Road. Authorities say 84-year-old Emil Groth was driving the tractor in a field behind the home, fell off and was run over.

Groth was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital where he died from his injuries.