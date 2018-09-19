Little Falls Man Arrested for Alleged Possession, Lying to Police

RICE -- A Little Falls man is in the Benton County Jail after being arrested for allegedly giving a false name to police and possession of methamphetamine.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, one of their officers stopped at a home on Indian Road Northwest in Watab Township, looking for 32-year-old Daniel Hoehle . When the deputy got there, they found a car with three people in the driveway. The deputy smelled marijuana when talking to the occupants.

The vehicle's driver, identified as 19-year-old Willow Adkins-Bollig of Little Falls admitted to having smoked marijuana after being asked to step out of the car. Authorities say Hoehle initially gave a false name after being questioned. A search of the car was done, finding drug paraphernalia. A small baggie containing suspected meth was found on the ground below the passenger door of the vehicle.

The deputy found out Hoehle had outstanding warrants. He was taken to jail on his warrants, charges of giving a false name to police and possession of methamphetamine.

Adkins-Bollig was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and released.