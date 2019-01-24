Litchfield Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 12

LITCHFIELD -- A woman was brought to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a crash on Highway 12, north of Litchfield.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 12:40 p.m., 72-year-old Rosemary Eischens of Litchfield was heading south on 12, just north of Highway 24 in Litchfield Township. The patrol says her vehicle left the roadway, went into the ditch then hit a field approach.

Eischens was brought to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.