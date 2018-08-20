Litchfield Man Faces Drug Charges After Arrest

LITCHFIELD -- A Litchfield man was arrested over the weekend following a drug investigation.

The incident happened Saturday just before 1:00 p.m. in the 400 block of South Holcombe Avenue in Litchfield.

Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze says the Drug Task Force used a search warrant at the home of 48-year-old Douglas Neu .

During the search, authorities say they found about 2 1/2 pounds of meth, 5 grams of heroin and over $4,500 in cash.

Neu was arrested and taken to the Meeker County Jail. He faces charges of 1st degree controlled substance.