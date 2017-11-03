Litchfield Man Airlifted to Hospital After Rollover Crash
HARDING -- A Litchfield man was seriously hurt in a rollover crash in Harding.
The incident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday on Quest Road in Pulaski Township, just northeast of Harding.
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says 40-year-old Jacob Fladung was driving east on Quest Road in his pickup when he lost control and rolled several times. Fladung was ejected from the pickup.
Fladung was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.