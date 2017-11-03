Litchfield Man Airlifted to Hospital After Rollover Crash

HARDING -- A Litchfield man was seriously hurt in a rollover crash in Harding.

The incident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday on Quest Road in Pulaski Township, just northeast of Harding.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says 40-year-old Jacob Fladung was driving east on Quest Road in his pickup when he lost control and rolled several times. Fladung was ejected from the pickup.