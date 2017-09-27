Lisa Marie (Newman) Olinger, 54, Lino Lakes

December 12, 1962 - September 23, 2017

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Living Waters Lutheran Church (865 Birch Street) in Lino Lakes, MN for Lisa Marie (Newman) Olinger. Pastor Betsy Hoium will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Lisa was born December 12, 1962 in Mayville, ND to Donald and Ardyce (Enger) Newman. She attended elementary and junior high schools in Mayville. She graduated from Hillcrest Lutheran Academy in Fergus Falls in 1981. She graduated from North Dakota State University in 1986.

Lisa met William Gary Olinger in 1987. They were united in marriage August 25, 1990. Together they raised three beautiful children: William Charles Olinger, Dina Collette Olinger and Marshall Donald Olinger.

Lisa worked as a social worker for DCI, where she cared for people with developmental disabilities. She was kind and compassionate, and treated the residents as if they were her family. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends in Luck, WI and Detroit Lakes, MN.

Lisa was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Her loss will leave a hole in the hearts of all who loved her.

Lisa is survived by her husband Gary Olinger of Lino Lakes, children William Charles Olinger of Billings, MT, Dina Olinger of Lino Lakes and Marshall Olinger of Lino Lakes, siblings Peggy (Jeff) Jackson of Boise, ID, Richard (Allison) Newman of Mayville, ND, Kristine (Gary) Domier of Perham, MN and Kathleen (Matt) Maunu of St. Cloud, MN, parents-in-law William and Shirley Olinger of Scottsdale, AZ, brother-in-law Randy (Kristi) Olinger of Edina, MN as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Lisa is preceded in death by her parents Donald and Ardyce Newman.