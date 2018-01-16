Lisa M. Hogenson, 53, St. Cloud

April 2, 1964 - January 12, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Lisa M. Hogenson, age 53, of St. Cloud. Lisa passed away on Friday, January 12, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her family. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery in Minot North Dakota.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, and one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Parish prayers will be held at 5:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Lisa was born on April 2, 1964 in Marlborough, MA to Richard and Joan (Kary) Boule. She graduated from Marlborough High School in 1982. Lisa also graduated from UND with two Master’s Degrees. She was previously married to Dr. Shayne Hogenson. Lisa raised her children and was very involved volunteering in their activities. She was the Theatre Coordinator at Cathedral High School for many years. Lisa was a member of the Stearns Benton Medical Alliance and Minnesota Medical Alliance, where she also served on their boards.

Lisa loved to read and attend the Theatre. She enjoyed listening to music and singing, especially with her daughter in church choir. She particularly treasured the time spent with her family and was a devoted grandmother.

Lisa is survived by her children, Emily (Andrew) Caballero, and Steven Hogenson; grandsons, Vincent, Dominic, Maximilian; mother, Joan of Minot, ND; sister, Renee (Keith) Parks of Glenburn, ND; close family friend, Jeannie Powell; special nieces, Chantel and Gabriela Parks; and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father in 2017.