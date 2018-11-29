ST. AUGUSTA-- The St. Augusta Lion’s Club is kicking off the holiday season with a community event Friday night.

The 5th annual S.A.N.T.A., or St. Augusta Night Together At, event will be held at RHL in St. Augusta from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Activities will include music, crafts, horse-drawn carriage rides, and photos with Santa. There will also be cookies and hot beverages.

The event is made possible by the St. Augusta Lion’s club and donations from other area businesses.