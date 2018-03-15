Lineup Announced for Liberty Bank Block Party

ST. CLOUD -- If you're already looking forward to summer, here's something that will help. The Liberty Savings Bank has announced this year's lineup for their Block Party.

The featured acts include The Buckinghams. They were the top-selling act of 1967, charting five top 40 hits, including "Hey Baby".

Also performing is BJ Thomas. He had a number of big crossover hits in the 1960s and 1970s including "Hooked on a Feeling" and "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head'.

And Herman's Hermits are coming back to St. Cloud. They're probably best known for their song "I'm Henry The VIII I Am".

The Liberty Bank Block Party will be on June 22nd starting at 5:30 p.m. at Whitney Park, and is part of Granite City Days.