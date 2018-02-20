Linda L. Majeski, 67, St. Cloud

July 28, 1950 - February 19, 2018

Funeral Services will be Friday, February 23, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Linda L. Majeski, age 67, of St. Cloud who passed away Monday at her residence. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the services Friday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids. A prayer service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Linda was born July 28, 1950 to LeRoy and Dorann (Zirbes) Abraham in St. Cloud. She worked at Stearns Manufacturing in Sauk Rapids for 19 years. Linda was a very crafty and creative woman from quilting to bridesmaids’ dresses. She was generous and truly cared for her family. She enjoyed participating in the reenactment of the 1800’s, watching television, solving sudoku and crossword puzzles. Linda will be missed by many.

Linda is survived by her mother, Dorann Abraham of St. Stephen; children, Jamie Majeski of St. Stephen, Steven Majeski of St. Stephen, Kim (Terry) Emslander of Sauk Rapids; brothers and sisters, Sue (Clifford) Wahlberg of Elk River, Joan Schloemer of St. Cloud, Ken (Mary) Abraham of Clearwater, Terry Abraham of St. Cloud, Jim (Audry) Abraham of St. Joseph, LeRoy Jr. Abraham of St. Stephen, Tom (Kim) Abraham of Pierz and granddaughters, Kaylee Emslander and Destiny Emslander. She was preceded in death by her father, and brother, Bruce Abraham.