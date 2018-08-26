Linda Kay Schlichting, 68, Sartell

July 5, 1950 - August 23, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 31, 2018 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Linda Kay Schlichting, 68 of Sartell who passed away on Thursday at Edgewood Memory Care Center in Sartell. Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Friends and relatives may call from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church in Sartell.

Linda was born on July 5, 1950 in Watertown, SD to Leonard and Dorothy (Smunk) Payonk. She was married to George Schlichting on August 16, 1969 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Linda lived in Sartell since 1999, prior to that in Rice and Sauk Rapids. She worked as the Administrative Assistant to the Principal at Sartell High School. Linda was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and the Sauk Rapids VFW Auxiliary Post 6992. Linda loved traveling, especially to Mexico and Arizona, hanging out with friends, going to the lake, ZUMBA, shopping and going out to lunch. In later years, she found great friendship in Donald Kraska. Linda deeply cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter and son, Stacy (Lee) Unowsky of Watertown, MN and Craig (Stephanie) of Ham Lake; grandchildren, Brent and Kallie Unowsky and Logan, Sydney and Griffin Schlichting; and brothers, Terry (Wanda) Payonk of Sauk Rapids, Mark Payonk of Gilman and Jeff (Carla) Payonk of Foley. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George in 2007; brother Paul Payonk; sister, Diane Moen; and brother in law, Richard Moen.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Edgewood of Sartell, St. Croix Hospice and the entire team of physicians, nurses and staff at CentraCare for the wonderful care given and compassion shown to Linda throughout her journey.