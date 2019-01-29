Lillian S. (Thelen) Dickinson, 93, St. Cloud

January 7, 1926 - January 26, 2019

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 1, 2019 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Lower Church in St. Cloud for Lillian S. (Thelen) Dickinson, age 93, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the Church.

Lillian was born on January 7, 1926 to Nicholas and Gertrude (Mohs) Thelen in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1945. After graduating, she was united in marriage to Ralph G. Dickinson on August 29, 1945 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She worked for Fingerhut as a sewer, retiring after 20 years of service. She was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Ann’s Christian Mothers and TOPS.

Lillian was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and friends, often taking photos of everything, no matter what you were doing or what you were going through. She was an avid seamstress who enjoyed making antique doll clothes and American Girl doll clothes. She also loved to make Christmas stockings for the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, often individually wrapping every present she put in them. She will be remembered for her wonderful caramel rolls, and love of playing cards, especially 500.

She is survived by her children, Marilyn (Jim) Muyres, Lorna (Doug) Hockert, Dan (Peg), Bill (Judy) and Cindy (Rocky) Van Vickle; 11 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Ann Thelen and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Lillian is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; grandson, Sean Hockert; five brothers and one sister.

A special thank you to the staff of Good Shepherd Lutheran Home and St. Croix Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Lillian.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.