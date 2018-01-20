Lila Matthewman, 83, Princeton

April 26, 1934 - January 17, 2018

Funeral services will be at 11AM on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at Bethany Lutheran Church, Princeton, for Lila Matthewman, age 83, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, at the Elim Care Center in Princeton. Rev. Jerome Gernander will officiate and burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton. Visitation will be from 9:30-11AM on Wednesday at the church in Princeton. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton.

Lila was born April 26, 1934, in Princeton to Martin and Lorena (Rolf) Jopp. She married Richard “Dick” Matthewman on June 29, 1952, at Zion Lutheran Church; Lila always said that Dick was the “best husband.” Lila was a homemaker and cared for the couple’s six children; upon her children growing older she decided to work outside the home. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church and there was no meaning to life without her faith. Lila was involved in her church; Ladies Aid, playing the organ, Sunday School, and summer Bible camp. She worked as a bus driver for the Princeton School District, and part-time until her retirement owning VIP Tax services “Where you are the very important person.” Lila enjoyed traveling, crocheting, and gardening. She was strong, giving, devout Christian, feisty and generous; above all else she loved her family beyond words. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Lila is survived by her children, Kathie (Daniel) Peterson of Elk River, Keith (YunSoon) of Zimmerman, Kara (Tim) Guldbrandsen of Princeton, Kamille (Tim) Cheese of Milaca, Korinn Paul of Princeton; brother, Lyle Jopp of Princeton; 16 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard “Dick” Matthewman; son, Kevin Matthewman; daughter, Karla Matthewman; grandchildren, Amee Paul, Michelle Feigl, Walter Schmidt, Jr.; sister, Lora Matthewman.