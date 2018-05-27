Lightning Causes Garage Fire in Farming Township
FARMING -- A morning lightning strike was the cause of a garage fire in Farming Township Sunday.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 10:26 a.m., crews were called out to 24602 260th Street due to a garage fire. The homeowners, 50-year-old Robert and 46-year-old Deanna Kulzer were not at home during the fire. Authorities say lightning struck a tv antenna on the garage's roof and set a wire leading into the garage on fire.
The lightning also buckled the garage door. No one was hurt in the fire.