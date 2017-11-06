Light Snow Possible Monday

UNDATED - Light snow will develop over western Minnesota this afternoon and spread eastward through this evening.

Accumulations will generally be less than an inch, although far western Minnesota may see up to 2 inches of snow.

Here in St. Cloud we've already had 4.6 inches of snow this month. And, we've had 6 inches of snow this season, that's about 4 1/2 inches above normal.

High pressure will then prevail through the rest of the week, keeping the area dry.