Life Sentence Given for Shooting Death of Duluth Student

DULUTH (AP) -- The fourth of five defendants accused of participating in the fatal shooting of a University of Minnesota-Duluth student in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility in 30 years.

Twenty-three-year-old Deandre Davenport maintained his innocence at his sentencing hearing Monday, telling the judge he didn't have anything to do with the death of William Grahek .

A Crow Wing County jury found Davenport guilty of first-degree murder while committing a robbery and two other charges. Noah King was convicted of first-degree murder in November and received a similar sentence. Noah Baker was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Tara Baker was sentenced to probation for aiding an offender. Xavier Haywood is also charged with aiding an offender and is due in court in March.