Lieser to Step Down as Apollo Golf Coach

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Apollo's first and only boys golf coach is stepping down after the season. John Lieser has served as the Eagles Varsity Golf Coach for 49 years, but he says it's time for someone else to take the reigns of the program.

Apollo joined forces with Sauk Rapids-Rice for the last two years because Apollo's participation numbers are down. Lieser says the number of kids playing golf at Apollo has dwindled over the years with no Junior High program to help support it.

Lieser was elected into the Minnesota Golf Coaches Hall of Fame in 2009. He says his approach to coaching wasn't so much about swing mechanics as it was about golf etiquette and developing quality young men.

The 75-year-old won't be sitting in a rocking chair on his front porch drinking lemonade, however. The retired English teacher is planning his 53rd year of officiating high school football this fall and his 58th year of refereeing high school basketball this winter.