License Plates for Fallen Officers Highlight 2018’s New Laws

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ A handful of new laws are set to take effect in Minnesota with the start of 2018.

Headlining the Legislature's latest creations effective Jan. 1 is an option for a special license plate honoring fallen police officers. The new plates require an extra $10 state fee plus a $25 donation to the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association.

The state also created five uniform dates for local special elections. They can now only be held on the second Tuesday in February, the second Tuesday in April, the second

Tuesday in May, the second Tuesday in August or the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.