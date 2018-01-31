ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Aides to Minnesota Rep. Jason Lewis say he's been discharged from a Virginia hospital after suffering a concussion when a train carrying House Republicans to a retreat struck a truck.

A tweet from Lewis' account late Wednesday said Lewis was heading for the retreat and planned to participate as much as he could as he recovers.

The train taking House Republicans from Washington to a retreat in West Virginia collided with the garbage truck in Crozet, Virginia on Wednesday. One person in the truck was killed.

Fellow Minnesota Reps. Erik Paulsen and Tom Emmer were also on board the train.

Both lawmakers say they were unhurt.