Update: Levy Questions Approved in Two School Districts, Failed in Another

UNDATED - Voters in two local school districts passed a new levy, while two ballot questions in another failed.

The levy in the Melrose school district passed 52 percent to 48 percent. Superintendent Greg Winter says it's a six-year levy at $200 per student each year. He says $27 of that is a renewal, and $173 is additional money.

The technology levy in the ROCORI school district narrowly passed with 870 "yes" votes and 789 "no" votes. It means the district will get an additional $250,000 a year for the next 10 years in revenue to help pay for technology upgrades.

Meanwhile, both questions failed in the Holdingford school district. The first question was an operating levy. That failed 53 percent to 47 percent. The second question was a bond referendum. That was voted down 61 percent to 39 percent.