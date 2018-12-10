Level Three Predatory Offender Moving to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A level three predatory offender is moving into a St. Cloud neighborhood and police are holding an informational meeting Tuesday night.

St. Cloud Police say 24-year-old Joel Greenough is moving into a home in the area of 5th Avenue Southeast and 8th Street Southeast on Wednesday. He was in prison because of a history of sexual contact, including intercourse with a young girl.

Greenough has served his sentence and is not wanted by police. Authorities will hold an informational meeting at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, at the police station in downtown St. Cloud.