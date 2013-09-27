Level III Sex Offender Moving To Eden Lake Township

Michael Klappenbach, Department of Corrections

EDEN LAKE TOWNSHIP - A Level III Sex Offender is moving into Stearns County's Eden Lake Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says 40-year-old Michael Klappenbach is expected to move into the home on October 14th.

He has a history of engaging in sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl that he knew.

If you want more information, A Community Notification Meeting has been scheduled for the Paynesville City Hall on Thursday, October 10th at 6:00 p.m.

Klappenbach also planned to move into Eden Lake Township back in March, but then decided against it.

Filed Under: level III sex offender, michael klappenbach, Stearns County Sheriff's Department
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top